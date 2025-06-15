Aaron Civale gets a little wild in White Sox debut after trade from Brewers

ARLINGTON, Texas — Aaron Civale got a little wild in the right-hander's first start for the Chicago White Sox two days after he was traded by the Milwaukee Brewers.
Civale walked four of the first seven hitters he faced in a 2-1 loss to the Texas Rangers on Sunday. The 30-year-old finished with four walks, one off his career high, while allowing six hits and two runs in five innings. He threw 65 strikes and 39 balls. Chicago trailed 2-1 when he was replaced by Dan Altavilla to start the sixth.
''Not the cleanest,'' Civale said. ''It's been a whirlwind of a week. First couple of innings, just getting back out there and settling in and getting used to the new team, new catcher and all of the above.''
The White Sox acquired Civale a day after he said he wanted to remain a starter — for the Brewers or another team — following his demotion to the Milwaukee bullpen. The Brewers made the move to clear the way for hard-throwing prospect Jacob Misiorowski to join the rotation.
Civale (1-3) pitched a scoreless first inning despite three walks, thanks in part to Wyatt Langford's double-play grounder.
The fourth walk ended up costing Civale when Adolis García scored on the first Texas hit — a two-out double from Ezequiel Duran in the second inning.
The Rangers made it 2-0 on Marcus Semien's sacrifice fly in the fifth, when Civale allowed three hits but struck out Jake Burger to end the inning with runners at second and third.
''Credit to him for grinding through that and getting through five innings,'' said manager Will Venable, who was ejected after a couple of close calls didn't go Civale's way in the first inning. ''Not his sharpest day, but with these veteran guys that have experience, they're able to navigate tough situations.''