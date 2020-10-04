Making the most important pitch of his career, Doug DeMuro stood in cargo shorts in front of a camera, unwavering in his giddy demeanor. He was about to unveil his new car auction website to his 3.7 million YouTube subscribers. The site would feature cars “that I like most,” he said.

DeMuro had dreamed up his perfect car auction website during a flight without Wi-Fi in spring last year. It would feature cars from the 1980s on up, like a pristine 1984 Honda CRX or a manual-transmission 1991 BMW 325i. And it would have integrated chat.

Leading up to the introduction in June, DeMuro, 32, from San Diego, was hoping for 100 submissions from sellers in the first week. He played down his optimism, telling his team that they might see around 30 cars.

Cars & Bids received 720 submissions on the first day.

“There’s two bad things that can happen when you launch a business,” DeMuro said. “The first is that no one cares and it fails. But the other one that people don’t think about all that much is that it’s more successful than you expected, because you’re not prepared.”

DeMuro’s career had taken a number of turns before reaching this point. While working a corporate job at Porsche Cars North America in Atlanta, he discovered that writing snarky car columns was more compelling. In 2013, DeMuro left Porsche to pursue his passion, finding bylines at Jalopnik and GQ. He also started creating supplemental YouTube videos. Three years later, he became editor of Autotrader’s blog, Oversteer, before stepping away to pursue Cars & Bids.

“Anyone who is a YouTuber who is smart is thinking, ‘How can I leverage this platform for something that’s a little bit more permanent?’ ” he said.

DeMuro’s deep knowledge and genuine enthusiasm have made him one of the most popular car reviewers on the platform. He’s edging out channels like Jay Leno’s Garage by a good 700,000 subscribers.

That audience helped propel the introduction of Cars & Bids.

With the sudden flood of submissions, DeMuro quickly got to work on his backyard patio with his co-founder, Blake Machado, and the four other members of the team, dealing with the onslaught while trying to socially distance.

On one of the top car auction sites, eBay Motors, the sellers submit pictures and write a description. Cars & Bids wanted all its listings to have the same information. This required editorial oversight. Sellers must fill out a detailed questionnaire and submit upward of 100 photos. It takes time.

“To me it felt exhaustive, but they held my hand through it the whole time,” said Nick Szabo, 33, a St. Louis marketing product manager who recently listed his Porsche 944 Turbo.

Even with the team working frantically, as soon as it would decide on a reserve price for one car, five other submissions would arrive.

DeMuro has built this audience with a personal touch. He comes off like a buddy telling you about a cool car. He rarely advertises products, and avoids gimmicks. For a half-hour at a time, he’s digging deep on all of a car’s quirks and features.

Bring a Trailer is Cars & Bids’ closest competition. Both sites mix online auctioning with a Facebook comments section. Sellers, potential buyers and onlookers will often have vibrant discussions for each car, which adds to the fun of seeing bids scuttle upward.

“Transparency really has value when you’re stuck behind a screen during this horrible pandemic,” said Jeremy Anspach, chief executive of PureCars, a digital advertising company for dealerships. “And when I’m on Bring a Trailer, it’s almost soothing for me in the evenings to just see what was listed and what the comments are.”

That community, transparency and dialogue around cars helped push Bring a Trailer’s sales to $230 million in 2019. And of the roughly 275 cars listed weekly, 70% sell. Since its introduction in June, Cars & Bids has sold 450 cars, bringing in $8.5 million in sales, with a 75% sell-through pace.