A young couple in Ukraine delighted in first love. Then the war came for them

KYIV, Ukraine — They met in a park on a winter's day in Kyiv. The teenage girl was a manicurist. The boy delivered food. Like their battered country, they had larger dreams. A doctor, an engineer.
But first, marriage. Danylo Khudia, 17, told Alyona Zavadska's mother he planned to propose to her 16-year-old daughter this summer as a surprise on her birthday. They wanted to tie the knot when she turned 18.
The intensity of their connection baffled their parents, but they came around.
''We knew that they are just kids, but we could see they could handle themselves,'' said Zavadska's mother, Oksana.
As Ukraine's war with Russia roiled around them, Khudia told Zavadska he felt calm and peaceful around her. He called her ''my baby girl.'' She called him ''my boy."
A close friend of Khudia's, Danylo Bondarchuck, recalled how his eyes shone the first time he mentioned Alyona. ''I have the most beautiful girlfriend,'' he said.
The couple were inseparable. Zavadska cheered Khudia in his basketball games and encouraged him as he pursued his driver's license. She helped him study for exams and consoled him when he mentioned being cheated in a money-making scam.
When Zavadska expressed interest in tattoo art, Khudia agreed to be her guinea pig. She tattooed him with an alien, a scorpion, a design of the moon.