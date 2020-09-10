KILLEEN, TEXAS – A 20-year-old soldier from the Fort Hood Army Base in Texas was shot at a strip club and died outside a convenience store on the first of March. Thirteen days later, another Fort Hood soldier was shot and killed in a triple homicide that also left his pregnant girlfriend and a former soldier dead.

Then in May, a soldier was arrested and accused of breaking into her former boyfriend's apartment, shooting him and attacking him with a hammer. Six days later, a soldier was shot to death, and his Jeep Renegade was found engulfed in flames nearby. In June, the body of a soldier missing since 2019 was discovered in a field. The search for another missing soldier ended later that month when her dismembered body was found near a river.

This has been a year of bloodshed and heartbreak at Fort Hood in the central Texas city of Killeen. A string of suicides, homicides, fatal accidents and criminal behavior has left residents at the base and its host city stunned and bewildered.

For the 36,500 soldiers at Fort Hood, the homeland has been deadlier than the battlefront. Since 2016, more troops from Fort Hood have died in homicides on and off the sprawling base than have died in combat zones.

The deaths of Fort Hood soldiers have gained international attention in recent months after the slaying of Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old Army specialist authorities say was killed on base by a fellow soldier who later took his own life. But the handful of high-profile cases are a small fraction of an alarming death toll this year that Fort Hood leaders are struggling to understand.

Fort Hood's overall death rate this year is only slightly higher than at other large Army bases. But no other base has seen so much murder, suicide and violent crime in the span of a few short months. The base so far this year has seen five homicides, seven suicides, eight accidents, two illnesses and five deaths that are still under investigation.

The killings this year far exceed the number of homicides at other bases. Fort Bragg in North Carolina, with 50,377 troops, has more soldiers than Fort Hood. But it has had one homicide this year.

"We need some answers," said Latrece Johnson, mother of Specialist Freddy Delacruz Jr., 23, who was killed in the triple homicide in March and whose accused killer was arrested last month.

The past few months have seen some of the Army's deepest internal problems laid bare at Fort Hood: troubled soldiers taking their own lives; troops subjected to sexual harassment and bullying; young soldiers killed in preventable accidents or sudden bursts of violence. Critics say that commanders have been slow to respond to signs of emotional and psychological problems among lower-ranking soldiers amid a military culture that has tended to overlook conflicts that happen far from the battlefield.

Army leaders last week took their most aggressive steps yet in response to the deaths, as pressure from lawmakers and relatives of victims continued to build. The base commander, Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, was removed and denied a planned transfer to Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, as a division commander, the Army announced.

It said one of the Army's most senior commanders, Gen. John M. Murray, would open an investigation into the Fort Hood leadership's handling of Guillen's case, building on the work of an independent review committee that was looking at the climate and culture at the base.

In Congress, members of the House announced Tuesday that they would launch their own investigation into the "alarming pattern of recent tragedies" at Fort Hood.

Some of the relatives of current and former soldiers who were killed this year are united in their grief, as well as their anger and dismay. They said the Fort Hood leadership had ignored their complaints, and their quest to understand why so many soldiers were dying.

"I got a letter, and that's it," Johnson, mother of Delacruz, said. "That's not good enough for me."