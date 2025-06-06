A year from World Cup, US tries to right itself after Copa America and CONCACAF Nations League flops

One year from hosting the World Cup for the first time since 1994, the U.S. team is struggling to right itself on the field and regain the confidence of a distressed fan base.
Shaken by flops at the Copa America and the CONCACAF Nations League, the U.S. plays Turkey on Saturday at East Hartford, Connecticut, and Switzerland on Tuesday at Nashville, Tennessee. The team then heads to the CONCACAF Gold Cup, its last competitive matches until the Americans' World Cup opener on June 12 next year.
''There is a palpable and fair angst and maybe even worse apathy relative to this team given its recent failures,'' former American defender and Fox Sports lead analyst Alexi Lalas said Friday. ''A year out from the World Cup, I don't think that many of us predicted that we would be in this frame of mind at this point in time.''
After reaching the second round of the 2022 World Cup, the U.S. was eliminated in the group stage of the Copa America last summer, causing the U.S. Soccer Federation to replace coach Gregg Berhalter with Mauricio Pochettino. The Americans then lost to Panama and Canada at the CONCACAF Nations League final four in March.
''We've struggled. We've got beat down ... pegged back a stone, so to speak,'' midfielder Tyler Adams, the 2022 World Cup captain, said Friday from the team's training camp in Chicago. ''We need to continue to prove that we are at this level and able to improve."
Among the missing are Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Antonee Robinson, Sergiño Dest, Yunus Musah, Folarin Balogun and Gio Reyna. Some are hurt, some want time off and some will be at the Club World Cup.
Pochettino's roster includes seven players who could make national team debuts and 15 from Major League Soccer. The group averages 16 international appearances and will compete in a tournament where defending champion Mexico has many of its veterans.
''Good enough? I will let you know after,'' Pochettino said. "I think we have quality players and now, of course, we need to build a team, a team that fights for each other and show that we have the quality.''