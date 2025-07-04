A year before declaring independence, colonists offered 'Olive Branch' petition to King George III

NEW YORK — Alarmed by the policies of President Donald Trump, millions turned out last month for protests around the United States and overseas. Mindful of next year's 250th anniversary of American independence, organizers called the movement ''No Kings.''
Had the same kind of rallies been called for in the summer of 1775, the response likely would have been more cautious.
''It ('No Kings') was probably a minority opinion in July 1775,'' says H.W. Brands, a prize-winning scholar and chair of the history department at the University of Texas at Austin.
''There was a lot of passion for revolution in New England, but that was different from the rest of the country,'' says Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Joseph Ellis. ''There were still people who don't want to drawn into what they feared was an unnecessary war.''
This month marks the 250th anniversary — the semiquincentennial — of a document enacted almost exactly a year before the Declaration of Independence: ''The Olive Branch Petition,'' ratified July 5, 1775 by the Continental Congress. Its primary author was John Dickinson, a Pennsylvanian whose writing skills led some to call him the ''Penman of the Revolution,'' and would stand as a final, desperate plea to reconcile with Britain.
They put forth a pre-revolutionary argument
The notion of ''No Kings'' is a foundation of democracy. But over the first half of 1775 Dickinson and others still hoped that King George III could be reasoned with and would undo the tax hikes and other alleged abuses they blamed on the British Parliament and other officials. Ellis calls it the ''Awkward Interval,'' when Americans had fought the British in Lexington and Concord and around Bunker Hill, while holding off from a full separation.
''Public opinion is changing during this time, but it still would have been premature to issue a declaration of independence,'' says Ellis, whose books include ''Founding Brothers,'' ''The Cause'' and the upcoming ''The Great Contradiction."