A year before declaring independence, colonists offered 'Olive Branch' petition to King George III

The notion of ''No Kings'' is a foundation of democracy. But over the first half of 1775 Dickinson and others still hoped that King George III could be reasoned with and would undo the tax hikes and other alleged abuses they blamed on the British Parliament and other officials. Ellis calls it the ''Awkward Interval,'' when Americans had fought the British in Lexington and Concord and around Bunker Hill, while holding off from a full separation.