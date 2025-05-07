A woman who called a Black child a slur has raised a backlash but also thousands of dollars

The flurry of monetary contributions has reignited multiple debates, from whether racist language and attacks are becoming more permissible to the differences between ''cancel culture'' and ''consequence culture.'' Many want to see the woman face some sort of comeuppance for using a slur, especially toward a child. Others say despite her words, she does not deserve to be harassed. The confrontation is reminiscent of others from the internet age in which the instigator of assaults or verbal attacks obtained almost folk hero status, while the victim received a tepid show of support by comparison.