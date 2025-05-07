A woman who called a Black child a slur has raised a backlash but also thousands of dollars

___
NOTE CONTENTS: This story contains a term that refers to a racial slur.
A video showing a Minnesota woman at a playground last week openly admitting to using a racist slur against a Black child has garnered millions of views. But what's been equally appalling for some is that the woman has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in crowdfunds.
In the video, a man in Rochester, a city roughly 90 miles (145 kilometers) south of Minneapolis, confronts the woman for calling a 5-year-old boy the N-word. The woman appears to double-down on the racist term and flips off the man confronting her with both of her middle fingers.
The woman, who could not be reached for comment, has since amassed over $700,000 through Christian fundraising platform GiveSendGo for relocation expenses because of threats she received over the video. The fundraising page said she used the word out of frustration because the boy went through her 18-month-old child's diaper bag. The Associated Press has not verified this assertion.
''I called the kid out for what he was,'' she wrote, adding that the online videos have ''caused my family, and myself, great turmoil.''
The flurry of monetary contributions has reignited multiple debates, from whether racist language and attacks are becoming more permissible to the differences between ''cancel culture'' and ''consequence culture.'' Many want to see the woman face some sort of comeuppance for using a slur, especially toward a child. Others say despite her words, she does not deserve to be harassed. The confrontation is reminiscent of others from the internet age in which the instigator of assaults or verbal attacks obtained almost folk hero status, while the victim received a tepid show of support by comparison.