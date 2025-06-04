A woman testifies Sean 'Diddy' Combs gave her night terrors by dangling her from a high-rise balcony

NEW YORK — A graphic designer testified Wednesday that she was so traumatized after Sean ''Diddy'' Combs held her over a 17th-floor apartment balcony that she sometimes screamed in her sleep afterward.
Bryana ‘Bana' Bongolan, 33, a friend of Combs' former longtime girlfriend Cassie, said the 2016 assault at Cassie's Los Angeles apartment caused a bruise on the back of her leg, along with back and neck pain. It also left her emotionally scarred, she told the jury.
''I have night terrors and paranoia and I would scream in my sleep sometimes,'' said Bongolan, a creative and marketing director who runs her own art agency.
Her testimony came in the fourth week of evidence presentation by prosecutors as they seek to prove that Combs oversaw a racketeering organization composed of his employees and associates as he physically and sexually abused women for two decades.
Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and other charges that, if convicted, could send him to prison for 15 years to life.
Bongolan is the latest woman to testify that the hip-hop mogul acted violently toward her and Casandra ''Cassie'' Ventura, who already testified for four days about the abuse she incurred. Other witnesses described seeing him physically abusing women.
Cassie testified that she saw Combs bring one of her friends back over the railing of a balcony at her apartment in the early morning.
Cassie said she was asleep in her room when she awoke to the episode.