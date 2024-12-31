Desai won’t say, either. The book knows that each parent/child bond is different and that there may be reasons why we’re better off having a few secrets. But Desai is clearly committed to the idea that we would do well to learn as much from each other as we’re comfortable sharing. That’s about as much as you’re going to get from “Rosarita.” The lyrical book asks much of readers since it’s about questions and enigmas, not answers.