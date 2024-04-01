WARSAW, Poland — Strong winds buffeting southern Poland on Monday toppled trees that killed a woman and injured a child, firefighters said.
A 23-year-old woman died when a tree fell on her car in the town of Zakopane at the foot of the Tatra Mountains, said a spokesman for firefighters, Andrzej Król-Łęgowski.
A 2-year-old was resuscitated and hospitalized after being hit by a falling tree in the same town, Król-Łęgowski said.
Local authorities have issued a warning against the dangerous winds of at least 100 kph (62 mph) and have closed mountain tracks in the Tatra National Park.
