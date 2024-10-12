OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Police fatally shot a woman who was firing a gun and threatening officers with the weapon following a vehicle crash, authorities said.
A woman fired a gun after crashing her car and was fatally shot by police
By The Associated Press
The woman was a suspect in an earlier shooting, said police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn. Seven officers who arrived at the scene of the crash tried to make contact with her but opened fire when she threatened them, Littlejohn said.
''We don't know if she was shooting at anyone or just shooting them (bullets) off in the air or into the ground,'' Littlejohn said.
Authorities will review bodycam video to see if they can get more answers, the police captain said.
None of the seven officers was injured. All were placed on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation, Littlejohn said.
