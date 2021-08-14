Gold suffered something akin to a flash crash one morning last week, and while the volatility was largely a result of thin, holiday-affected trade, the slump underscores the challenges facing the precious metal.

Spot gold dropped as much as 4.4% in a short period when Asian trade started on Monday, falling from its close of $1,762.69 an ounce on Aug. 6 to as low as $1,684.37.

The sharp sell-off was exacerbated by low liquidity, given holidays in Japan and Singapore, two of the main trading centers in the region. It's also likely that algorithmic trading triggered selling as pre-determined price levels were breached.

Gold did recover somewhat throughout the day, closing at $1,729.46 an ounce on Monday, a drop of 1.9% from the previous close.

However, the precious metal came close to matching its low so far for 2021 during Monday's trade, and is now down almost 17% from the record high of $2,072.50 an ounce reached in August last year, at a time when the global economy was in recession and battling to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to low liquidity and algorithms, there is a fundamental reason gold is losing ground, and that is increasing market expectations of monetary tightening in the United States.

Higher interest rates and the stronger U.S. dollar that accompanies them usually creates a headwind for gold, given its status as a non-interest bearing investment.

One of the ways to gauge investor interest in gold is to look at the holdings of the biggest gold exchange-traded fund, the SPDR Gold Trust.

These have dropped to 32.64 million ounces on Aug. 6, from the 2020 high of 45.12 million, reached on Sept. 9, about six weeks after the spot price hit its record high.

With investor appetite for gold waning, the yellow metal needs its other drivers to fire to provide some price support.

These drivers include physical demand, especially from top consumers China and India, as well as central bank buying.

The renewed outbreaks of the coronavirus in China and India are likely to weigh on demand in the current quarter, meaning the spot price may find little support from the two major physical buyers.

For now gold appears to be facing the twin storm clouds of the possibility of higher U.S. interest rates and threats to physical demand in Asia from the pandemic.

Clyde Russell is a columnist for Reuters based in Australia.