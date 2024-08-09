A win for the Harris-Walz ticket would also mean the country's first Native American female governor

Flanagan has been the highest-ranking Native American statewide official in the U.S. since she was elected as lieutenant governor in 2018. That position is often performed behind the scenes, but Walz and Flanagan have said they chose instead to govern as partners. Their administration has bolstered government-to-government relationships with tribal nations in Minnesota and many in Indian Country see Flanagan as a key figure in a new era of politics with Native women at the forefront.