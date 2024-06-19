ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities urged residents on Wednesday to evacuate an area on the fringes of Athens where a large wildfire was fanned by strong winds.

The fire service said more than 40 firefighters, assisted by six water-dropping aircraft, were trying to control the blaze near Vari, some 30 kilometers (18 miles) south of central Athens.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage in the area that's dotted with hundreds of scattered buildings, both homes and businesses.

Dozens of wildfires have broken out in Greece in recent days amid scorching summer temperatures, but they were extinguished before they could cause extensive damage.

The greater Athens area has been declared at a high risk of fire Wednesday and Thursday.

Wildfires are common in Greece's dry, hot summers, and have caused scores of deaths in recent years. Authorities have warned of a particularly high risk this summer following a dry, warm winter that has left vegetation tinder-dry.

Earlier Wednesday. the fire service said it had brought under control another blaze near Markopoulo, east of Athens, and the island of Evia.

Another wildfire was burning on the Aegean Sea island of Naxos.