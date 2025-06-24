A whirlwind 48 hours: How Trump's Israel-Iran ceasefire agreement came together

WASHINGTON — In a 48-hour whirlwind, President Donald Trump veered from elated to indignant to triumphant as his fragile Israel-Iran ceasefire agreement came together, teetered toward collapse and ultimately coalesced.
Trump, as he worked to seal the deal, publicly harangued the Israelis and Iranians with a level of pique that's notable even for a commander-in-chief who isn't shy about letting the world know what he thinks.
The effort was helped along as his aides, and Qatari allies, sensed an opening after what they saw as a half-hearted, face-saving measure by Tehran on Monday to retaliate against the U.S. for strikes against three key nuclear sites. And it didn't hurt that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after 12 days of bombing, could tell the Israeli public that Iran's nuclear program had been diminished
''This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn't, and never will!'' Trump declared in a social media post announcing the ceasefire.
Netanyahu is less than enthusiastic about Trump's message
The agreement began taking shape early Sunday morning, soon after the U.S. military carried out blistering strikes on Iranian nuclear sites that U.S. defense officials said have set back Tehran's nuclear program.
Trump directed his team to get Netanyahu on the phone.
The president told Netanyahu not to expect further U.S. offensive military action, according to a senior White House official who was not authorized to comment publicly about the sensitive diplomatic talks.