Snow From Sunday

We saw a band of 1-4" of snow fall across portions of southern Minnesota on Sunday with the top total being 3.8" in Lakefield.

Officially in the Twin Cities, we picked up 0.4" of snow, tying the previous record from 2001. We also saw record snow in the following areas of the upper Midwest: Brainerd and Rochester (MN), Eau Claire and La Crosse (WI), Mason City and Sioux City (IA), Sioux Falls, Huron, and Mitchell (SD).

_______________________________________________

A Cold Monday

It was another chilly day across the state that felt more like a December or January day vs. the end of October. Only a few areas of the state made it into the 30s for highs. Record cold highs were matched or set in the following locations:

Twin Cities: The previous record was 32F in 1919

Hibbing: The previous record was 30F in 1942

_______________________________________________

Looking Toward Halloween

Warmer weather awaits later this week across the state, including for Halloween Saturday. Highs should climb into the low 50s across southern Minnesota, with 40s expected elsewhere across the state. Skies will start the day off sunny with some clouds working in during the afternoon hours.

_______________________________________________

A Welcomed Warming Trend For The Rest Of The Week

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas I think I’m safe to say it: we’re done with snow for the month of October in the Twin Cities as it’ll be a fairly quiet week with just periods of clouds and sun. In just over the past week we’ve picked up 9.3 inches of snow making it the snowiest October on record. Last year it took us until November 27th to see that much snow accumulate. After temperatures have felt more like December and January recently, we begin a warming trend today that’ll help bring highs into the low 50s by Halloween on Saturday - right around average. The longer-term forecast shows quiet weather for Election Day next Tuesday as well as the potential for above average temperatures to continue into the first weekend of the Minnesota Deer Hunting season. Our days continue to get darker, however. Today we lose another two minutes and 52 seconds of daylight, and we drop below 10 hours of daylight on November 4th. We bottom out at 8 hours, 46 minutes, and 11 seconds on the Winter Solstice - December 21st.

_______________________________________________

D.J.'s Extended Twin Cities Forecast

TUESDAY: Warming trend begins! Mix of sun and clouds. Wake up 18. High 35. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Wake up 28. High 44. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A few more clouds but dry. Wake up 30. High 44. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny. High still below average. Wake up 28. High 46. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Warm with PM clouds for Halloween. Wake up 36. High 53. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Entering November a touch cooler. Sun/cloud mix. Wake up 35. High 49. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Staying quiet. Lots of sun. Wake up 35. High 52. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

October 27th

1943: Residents would describe this event as 'one of the worst fogs in the Twin Cities in memory'. A very dense area of fog blanketed the area. In the thickest fog, street lights could not be seen 25 yards away. Drivers refused to cross unmarked railroad crossings and traffic was brought to a standstill.

1931: An intense area of low pressure moves into the Duluth area. The barometer falls to 29.02 inches.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

October 27th

Average High: 53F (Record: 74F set in 1948)

Average Low: 36F (Record: 13F set in 1997)

Average Precipitation: 0.07" (Record: 2.22" set in 1971)

Average Snowfall: 0.0" (Record: 2.6" in 1919)

Record Snow Depth: 3" in 1919

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

October 27th

Sunrise: 7:45 AM

Sunset: 6:07 PM

*Length Of Day: 10 hours, 22 minutes and 12 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~2 minutes and 52 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 10 Hours Of Daylight? November 4th (9 hours, 59 minutes, and 56 seconds)

*Latest Sunrise Before The Time Change: 7:50 PM on Halloween

*When Is The Sunset At/Before 6:00 PM?: November 1st (5:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

Twin Cities And Minnesota Weather Outlook

While the warm up begins Tuesday, it will be quite a cold start in the Twin Cities with morning lows in the mid-teens. Highs will climb into the mid-30s under a mix of sun and clouds to mainly sunny skies.

While a few snow showers can't be ruled out in far northwestern Minnesota Tuesday, it should be a fairly quiet - and once again cool - day elsewhere. Highs will only climb into the 20s and 30s.

These highs Tuesday will range from about 10F degrees below average in northern Minnesota to almost 25F degrees below average in southwestern portions of the state. The average high for October 27th in the Twin Cities is 53F.

You can see the warming trend over the next several days as highs climb into the 40s heading into Wednesday. They might take a slight step backward on Thursday before climbing once again, with highs in the 50s expected for Halloween Saturday.

As we take a closer look at the weekend planner, quiet weather is expected for both Halloween Saturday and the first day of November Sunday. Temperatures will take a step backward Sunday, though I don't think they will as much as the graphic above shows - I'm thinking more mid to upper 40s Sunday. Don't forget to pull your best Cher impression Saturday Night and turn back time as Daylight Saving Time ends!

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

An early-season winter and ice storm will continue in the southern United States on Tuesday, with heavy accumulation possible. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the Deep South and Southeast with frontal boundaries in place. Eyes will be on the Gulf of Mexico where Zeta is expected to be positioned.

Heavy precipitation will be possible in the southern United States through Wednesday, with several inches of snow in southern Colorado into New Mexico, an ice storm across portions of Oklahoma and Texas, 1-3"+ of rain in the warm sector of that storm stretching into Arkansas, and heavy rain associated with Zeta working into the lower Mississippi Valley.

Meanwhile, an ice storm is occurring across portions of Oklahoma and Texas, where some areas between Monday and Tuesday could see over a half an inch of ice accumulate. This will likely cause power outages and damage as well as cause difficult travel conditions.

_______________________________________________

Hurricane Zeta

Zeta strengthened into a hurricane Monday afternoon and is expected to make landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula tonight. It will still be a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico heading into the middle of the week, but some weakening should occur before landfall along the northern Gulf Coast later in the day Wednesday.

Ahead of Zeta, Hurricane Watches have been issued from Morgan City, LA, to the Mississippi/Alabama border, including New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain, and Lake Maurepas. Tropical Storm Watches are in place from the Mississippi/Alabama border to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line, FL, and from west of Morgan City to Intracoastal City. Storm Surge Watches have also been issued from Intracoastal City, LA, to Navarre, FL, including Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Vermilion Bay, Pensacola Bay, and Mobile Bay.

_______________________________________________

