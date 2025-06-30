A week into the fragile Israel-Iran peace agreement, here's what we still don't know

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said on CBS' ''Face the Nation'' on Sunday that the three Iranian sites with ''capabilities in terms of treatment, conversion and enrichment of uranium have been destroyed to an important degree.'' But, he added, ''some is still standing'' and that because capabilities remain, ''if they so wish, they will be able to start doing this again.'' He said assessing the full damage comes down to Iran allowing inspectors access.