A weak Pope Francis is wielding power and rewriting the narrative of how popes exercise authority

Francis is well aware that anytime he gets sick, plotting intensifies for the election of the next pope, contributing to a certain lame duck status as he ages. ‘’Some wanted me dead,‘’ he said after his 2021 hospitalization, when he learned that secret meetings had already been held to plan the conclave. He knows as well that even before his current hospitalization, an anonymous cardinal had circulated a seven-point memo listing priorities for the next pope to correct the ‘’confusion, division and conflict'' sowed by Francis.