A weak Pope Francis is wielding power and rewriting the narrative of how popes exercise authority

VATICAN CITY — During his first foreign trip in 2013, Pope Francis made headlines when he carried his own black leather briefcase as he boarded the Alitalia charter bound for Brazil, since popes never carry bags and until the 1970s were themselves carried on thrones.
Asked what was in the bag, Francis joked that it wasn’t the nuclear codes. But he seemed baffled that something as normal as an airplane passenger carrying a briefcase could create such a fuss.
‘‘I have always taken a bag with me when traveling – it’s normal,‘’ he told his first news conference as pope. ‘’We must get used to being normal. The normality of life.‘’
Over 12 years, Francis has sought to impose a kind of normality on the papacy with his informal style and disdain for pomp, while ensuring that he still wields the awesome power held by Christ’s vicar on Earth and Europe’s last absolute monarch.
The way Francis has managed his five-week hospitalization for pneumonia has followed that same playbook, and on Saturday allowed his doctors to announce the very normal news that the 88-year-old pope would be released the following day.
At a news conference, they said he would need two months of rest and convalescence at the Vatican, but that he eventually could resume all his normal activity running the 1.3.-billion strong Catholic Church.
Francis has stayed in control, remotely
But he had never stopped. In between respiratory crises, prayer and physiotherapy, Francis appointed over a dozen bishops, approved a handful of new saints, authorized a three-year extension of his signature reform process and sent off messages public and private. Vatican cardinals stood in for him at events requiring his presence.