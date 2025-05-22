A wave of new owners brings fresh energy to independent bookselling

''I decided that no matter what it looked like, I was going to open a bookstore so that I could contribute in some small way and stand up for intellectual freedom in the U.S.,'' explains Salazar, 33, who donates 5% of her profits to the American Library Association and other organizations opposing bans. ''Since we were coming out of the pandemic at that time, I started thinking about ways to combine my love of literature and passion for intellectual freedom with my appreciation for the small businesses in my city who weathered some difficult storms through shutdowns and supply chain concerns.''