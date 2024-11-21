GRINDAVIK, Iceland — A volcano on the Rekjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland is erupting for the seventh time since December.
A volcano on the Rekjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland is erupting for the seventh time since December
A volcano on the Rekjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland is erupting for the seventh time since December.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 21, 2024 at 5:02AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Trump says former NFL player, White House aide Scott Turner is his nominee for housing and urban development secretary
Trump says former NFL player, White House aide Scott Turner is his nominee for housing and urban development secretary.