A violent ambush leaves 2 firefighters dead and another injured. What to know about the Idaho attack

BOISE, Idaho — Authorities say two firefighters were killed and another was badly injured after they were ambushed and shot while responding to a wildfire near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Sunday afternoon.
Here's what to know about the attack, the investigation and next steps.
Ambush starts with a brush fire
Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris said firefighters first responded to an early afternoon report of a brush fire at Canfield Mountain, a popular and scenic hiking and biking area near the outskirts of town. But once the firefighters arrived, someone began shooting at them.
The fire was set to lure the firefighters into an ambush, Norris said.
Law enforcement officials responded, locking down the neighborhoods near the hiking area and trying to find the shooter in hilly terrain that had plenty of cover, with thick brush and trees and smoke from the fire nearby.
First hours are chaotic, with injuries and number of shooters unknown
Over the next few hours, it wasn't clear if hikers or other recreationists were stuck on the mountain, or if any civilians had been injured in the shooting, Norris said. What was clear was the danger the firefighters and responding law enforcement faced. They exchanged gunfire with the shooter, he said.