A video of Ukrainian POWs killed by men identified as Russians raises questions on accountability

ROME — Two videos, two different stories about Russia's war in Ukraine. In one of them, the prisoners appear to live. In the other, they die.
The Associated Press has obtained a video from a Ukrainian drone showing soldiers with Russian uniform markings killing Kyiv's forces who had surrendered to them. It also has discovered a second video, recorded by a Russian drone, of the same incident that sheds light on how Moscow is framing it.
These videos, analyzed together, tell a larger story at a crucial time in the 3-year-old war. Evidence of alleged atrocities is mounting. Chances for accountability are at risk. U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed for a peace deal and echoed narratives of Russian President Vladimir Putin — the very man who war crimes prosecutors want to see in court.
Here's what to know about the images and their implications:
What does the Ukrainian video show?
It was taken by Ukraine's 128th Mountain Brigade in what was left of the village of Piatykhatky in southern Ukraine on March 13, according to military officials with a European country that Ukrainian authorities shared the video with. The AP obtained the video from the officials on condition they not be identified because they were not authorized to release it.
The video shows the four Ukrainians who had surrendered, lying face-down on the ground. After they're searched, one Russian walks to the prisoners, raises his gun and starts firing. Another soldier shoots, too, then has to reload. A third Russian joins in, firing at least two shots at close range that take off the helmet — and the head — of one of the men. The soldier who reloaded then finishes off the four, methodically shooting each.
What does the Russian video show?