A Vermont dairy farm was raided. The mixed messages from Washington since then have increased fears

MONTPELIER, Vt. — After six 12-hour shifts milking cows, José Molina-Aguilar's lone day off was hardly relaxing.
On April 21, he and seven co-workers were arrested on a Vermont dairy farm in what advocates say was one of the state's largest-ever immigration raids.
''I saw through the window of the house that immigration were already there, inside the farm, and that's when they detained us,'' he said in a recent interview. ''I was in the process of asylum, and even with that, they didn't respect the document that I was still holding in my hands.''
Four of the workers were swiftly deported to Mexico. Molina-Aguilar, released after a month in a Texas detention center with his asylum case still pending, is now working at a different farm and speaking out.
''We must fight as a community so that we can all have, and keep fighting for, the rights that we have in this country,'' he said.
The owner of the targeted farm declined to comment. But Brett Stokes, a lawyer representing the detained workers, said the raid sent shock waves through the entire Northeast agriculture industry.
''These strong-arm tactics that we're seeing and these increases in enforcement, whether legal or not, all play a role in stoking fear in the community,'' said Stokes, director of the Center for Justice Reform Clinic at Vermont Law and Graduate School.
That fear remains given the mixed messages coming from the White House. President Donald Trump, who campaigned on a promise to deport millions of immigrants working in the U.S. illegally, last month paused arrests at farms, restaurants and hotels. But less than a week later, the assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security said worksite enforcement would continue.