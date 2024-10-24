A Venezuelan media tycoon is charged in a bribery conspiracy in Florida

Although he was not charged, Gorrin was also referred as ''Conspirator 7'' in another indictment filed at the federal court in Miami more than five years ago. In those court papers, ''Conspirator 7'' is identified only as the billionaire owner of a TV network in Venezuela. But two U.S. officials familiar with the case identified the person at the time as Raul Gorrin. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the allegations.