A vandal's rampage at a Maine car dealership causes thousands in damage to 75 vehicles

A Maine man damaged 75 vehicles at an automobile dealership, smashing windows and denting hoods of vehicles before he was arrested, police said.

September 23, 2024 at 1:20PM

AUBURN, Maine — A Maine man damaged 75 vehicles at an automobile dealership, smashing windows and denting hoods of vehicles before he was arrested, police said.

The 25-year-old man from Auburn was charged with aggravated criminal mischief early Sunday, police said. They did not cite the man's motive.

The initial investigation indicates that he caused up to $90,000 in damage to 75 vehicles by swinging a heavy backpack at them, police said. Most had damaged windshields. He remained jailed Monday on $5,000 cash bail.

The caller who reported the crime advised that ''the sooner police arrived the less damage there would be,'' said Tim Cougle, Auburn deputy police chief. Dispatchers could hear crashing sounds in the background, Cougle said.

