A US-led effort to end the war in Ukraine looks favorable to Russia, but mixed signals emerge

Trump has said Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula Moscow illegally annexed in 2014, ''will stay with Russia,'' and outlines of a peace proposal his team reportedly presented to Kyiv last month apparently included allowing Russia to keep control of other occupied Ukrainian territories. Trump, who had a contentious meeting with Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on Feb. 28, lashed out at him for publicly rejecting the idea of ceding land, and also said that Kyiv was unlikely to ever join NATO.