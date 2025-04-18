A US citizen was held for pickup by ICE even after proving he was born in the country

The case drew widespread attention because ICE is not supposed to take custody of U.S.-born citizens. While the immigration agency can occasionally get involved in cases of naturalized citizens who committed offenses such as lying on immigration forms, it has no authority over people born in the U.S. Adding to the confusion is that a federal judge had put a hold on enforcement of the Florida law against people who are in the country illegally entering the state, which meant it should not have been enforced.