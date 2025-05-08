Wires

A Ukrainian lawmaker says his country's parliament has voted to ratify a landmark mineral deal with the US

A Ukrainian lawmaker says his country's parliament has voted to ratify a landmark mineral deal with the US.

The Associated Press
May 8, 2025 at 11:41AM

KYIV, Ukraine — A Ukrainian lawmaker says his country's parliament has voted to ratify a landmark mineral deal with the US.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

A Ukrainian lawmaker says his country's parliament has voted to ratify a landmark mineral deal with the US

A Ukrainian lawmaker says his country's parliament has voted to ratify a landmark mineral deal with the US.

Wires

Bank of England cuts main interest rate by 0.25% to 4.25% in face of US tariffs uncertainty

Wires

US President Donald Trump says US and UK will announce a 'full and comprehensive' trade deal