A Ukrainian fled to Israel. An Iranian missile shattered her new life

TEL AVIV, Israel — When Tetiana Kurakova fled Ukraine weeks after Russia invaded in 2022, she thought she had left behind buildings with gaping holes, streets lined with rubble, and the fear felt while hiding from airstrikes.
In Israel, friends helped the 40-year-old makeup artist relaunch her career, and she slowly built a life in the coastal city of Bat Yam.
But early Sunday, an Iranian missile tore through the building next to hers, killing nine people, wounding dozens, and damaging or destroying hundreds of homes, including Kurakova's.
It was the deadliest single strike from Iran in seven days of conflict, which began Friday when Israel launched airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites as well as top generals and nuclear scientists. Iran has fired some 450 missiles and hundreds of drones in retaliation.
Days later, staying in a hotel in nearby Tel Aviv with 250 other evacuees from Bat Yam, Kurakova cried when she recalled the strike, which sheared the face off of a multistory apartment building and destroyed many buildings around it.
''It felt like a nightmare. I can't even describe how big it was,'' she said. ''I had a panic attack. I just sat on the road, leaned on (my friend) Masha, and started to cry, to sob from all the misery that had happened.''
Thousands of Ukrainians fled their country for Israel
Kurakova is one of around 30,000 Ukrainians who have made Israel their home since Russia's war in Ukraine began, about half of whom have gained citizenship through their Jewish heritage, according to Israel's Ministry of Aliyah and Integration.