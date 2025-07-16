ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A tsunami warning is in effect along parts of Alaska's lightly populated southern coast after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake.
A tsunami warning is in effect along parts of Alaska's lightly populated southern coast after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake
A tsunami warning is in effect along parts of Alaska's lightly populated southern coast after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake.
The Associated Press
July 16, 2025 at 9:15PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
A tsunami warning is in effect along parts of Alaska's lightly populated southern coast after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake
A tsunami warning is in effect along parts of Alaska's lightly populated southern coast after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake.