LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — A passenger train on Wednesday struck a group of maintenance workers on the tracks, killing two of them and injuring four others, police said.
The collision happened near the southwestern town of Postojna at around 9 a.m., the official STA news agency said.
The report says the injured workers were seriously hurt. No other details were immediately available.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
UN says up to 300,000 Sudanese fled their homes after a notorious group seized their safe haven
Fighting between Sudan's military and a notorious paramilitary group forced up to 300,000 people to flee their homes in a province that had been a safe haven for families displaced by the devastating conflict in the northeastern African country, the U.N. said Thursday.
Sports
EU court: FIFA and UEFA defy competition law by blocking Super League
UEFA and FIFA defied European Union competition law by blocking plans for the breakaway soccer Super League, the EU's top court ruled on Thursday.
World
Australia to send military personnel to help protect Red Sea shipping but no warship
Australia will send 11 military personnel to support a U.S.-led mission to protect cargo shipping in the Red Sea, but it won't send a warship or plane, the defense minister said Thursday.
World
After approving blessings for same-sex couples, Pope asks Vatican staff to avoid 'rigid ideologies'
Pope Francis urged Vatican bureaucrats Thursday to avoid ''rigid ideological positions'' that prevent them from understanding today's reality, an appeal made days after he formally allowed priests to bless same-sex couples in a radical change of Vatican policy.
World
Albania's parliament lifts the legal immunity of former prime minister Sali Berisha
Albania's parliament voted Thursday to lift the legal immunity of former Prime Minister Sali Berisha, who leads the opposition Democratic Party and is accused of corruption.