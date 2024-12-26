MANKATO – The riders, some three dozen of them, circled around the blazing fire. The smell of burnt sage hung in the winter air as the sounds of clopping horse hooves matched a ceremonial drumbeat.
A tradition revived: Horse riders honor 38 Dakota men hung in 1863 in Mankato
Two groups, leaving from South Dakota and Nebraska, traveled hundreds of miles for a reconciliation ceremony.
The riders had traveled hundreds of miles to honor the Dakota men killed during one of the ugliest chapters in American history: a mass hanging in Mankato in the aftermath of the Dakota War of 1862.
“Today we ride for the ones who we lost,” said Jimmy Hallum, who had led a group known as the Dakota Exiles Ride from the Santee Reservation in Nebraska to the Land of Memories Campground in Mankato.
Nearby stood Wilfred Keeble, organizer of the Makotah Reconciliation and Healing Ride, the other group that rode this year. Keeble’s group left Fort Thompson, S.D., on Dec. 10, and rode 330 miles through winter conditions to get to Mankato.
The two groups are revivals drawing on the legacy of the Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride, which Jim Miller started in 2005. The tradition lasted until 2022, but there was no ride last year. After Miller’s death from cancer in 2023, Keeble restarted the tradition with a new name, and Hallum organized a repeat of a ride from 2020.
“We all ride for the same reason: to remember the grandfathers that were executed on Dec. 26, 1862,” said Andrea Eastman, a rider with the Dakota Exiles Ride.
“We’re the prayers that they prayed, because we’re still here today,” added Eastman, who like others on the ride is a descendant of the men hange.
The two groups gathered in Mankato on the anniversary of the day that 38 Dakota men were hung in 1863 in the largest mass execution in United States history. An additional two men were executed in Fort Snelling in 1864.
The hangings were a legacy of the five-week Dakota War of 1862. Before the war, the Dakota tribes agreed to a series of treaties trading their land for money and food, as American settlers arrived in Minnesota.
The U.S. government fell behind on payments and on delivering food, leaving the Dakota on the verge of starvation, according to a University of Minnesota history of the conflict. Raids for food led to a war that ended when U.S. government troops defeated the Dakota at the Battle of Wood Lake in Yellow Medicine County.
The war, which also led to the expulsion of Dakota people out of Minnesota, continues to have a lasting impact, said Katie Boone of Mankato.
“We can’t get to healing without the truth,” Boone said. “We’re not able to move to actions without acknowledging the harm and the truth of what happened.”
Boone said she is the ancestor of one of the settlers taken captive during the war. She has been supporting the Makotah Reconciliation and Healing Ride as a volunteer and is pursuing a PhD from the University of Minnesota.
A typical day begins with the riders circling up and starting with a prayer song, before embarking on four to six hours of travel, Boone said. Every seven miles, the riders change out the horses to ensure they don’t get too tired. Each night the riders circle up again, pray and then settle the horses before setting up camp. Throughout the trip, they’ve seen communities donate food and the use of their stables.
Destry Owen is one of the many younger riders this year. His ride over the last 10 days included whiteout conditions. “It was cold, but you know, we all made it,” said Owen, adding that the scariest part of the journey was when cars drove too close as the riders made their way along highways.
Owen said he rode for his family. He said addiction runs deep in his family, and he’s trying to break the cycle and do something that gives him joy.
“I love being on the back of a horse,” he said from atop his horse, Tank. “I may not be a good rider, but it’s just that, getting off after riding for so many days, it makes you feel good, it makes you feel happy. And then to come back to a town full of people, laughter, joy, everything, it just feels good to be here.”
Boone said she has been interviewing riders about their journey. “It helps people feel connected back in community, back into culture, back into the ways that things were,” Boone said.
After circling up on Thursday afternoon, the riders left a Mankato campground and rode along the highway with a police escort 2½ miles into downtown Mankato. Along the way, Minnesotans watched the procession from cars, windows, from the top of a parking garage.
A crowd of several hundred gathered for the riders as they arrived at the Dakota 38 Memorial, a sculpture bearing the names of the men hanged in Mankato in 1862. The ceremonies have grown larger over the years; the 2022 ride to Mankato included Gov. Tim Walz, who apologized for what the United States did to the Dakota people.
At this year’s ceremony, Hallum read the men’s names aloud.
And Keeble spoke about forgiveness. He said he and others in his community have struggled with the concept, wondering why they should think about forgiveness. He said he had to search within his dreams for an answer, and recently received a response. “Forgiveness is for me, to move on,” Keeble said Thursday in Mankato.
Keeble was on the first 38+2 ride in 2005 and for years was the group’s flagbearer. But this year, he passed that responsibility to a rotating group of younger riders. So each day riding, Keeble said, was a chance for him and the other elders to teach the youth about their history, become acquainted with their community, and learn how to be better people.
“That’s the whole idea,” he said.
