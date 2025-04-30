A town refuses to give up the school's Native American mascot — and gets Trump's support

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. — As a high school hockey player, Adam Drexler wore his Massapequa Chiefs jersey with pride.
But as the Chickasaw Nation member grew up and learned about his Indigenous roots, he came to see the school's mascot — a stereotypical Native American man wearing a headdress — as problematic.
Now his Long Island hometown has become the latest flashpoint in the enduring debate over the place of Indigenous imagery in American sports: The Trump administration launched an investigation Friday into whether New York officials are discriminating against Massapequa by threatening to withhold funding. The town has refused to comply with a state mandate to retire Native American sports names and mascots.
''There was no tribe east of the Mississippi that ever wore a headdress — ever,'' said Drexler, 60, who was adopted and raised by a white Jewish family. ''How can you argue for a symbol that has no significance or relevance here, while at the same time claiming you honor and respect the culture and history of the people this town is named after?''
It's hard to miss the Native American imagery around Massapequa, a coastal hamlet 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Manhattan where roughly 90% of the residents are white.
The Chiefs logo is prominently featured on signs adorning school, police and fire department buildings. Students in recent years even painted a colorful mural with the logo and team name on a commercial building next to the high school in protest of change to the mascot.
A few minutes drive away, next to the town's post office, a statue of a Native American figure wearing a flowing headdress towers over those depicting a buffalo, a horse and a totem pole.
''When you think of Massapequa, you think of the Chiefs,'' said Forrest Bennett, a 15-year-old high school sophomore.