The Traveler: Randy Evans of Edina

The sky above Patagonia takes on pink and purple hues at sunset outside the Hotel Rio Serrano, in Torres del Paine National Park in southern Chile. "This was one of the most beautiful views of our trip, and all I had to do was walk outside my hotel room," Evans wrote in an e-mail. "I took many photos of the sunset that night, and each one was different. The sky put on quite a show." The hotel overlooks the southern tiers of the Andes mountains and Torres del Paine National Park in Chile's Patagonia region. "Torres del Paine means 'towers of blue,' and three immense rock towers in these mountains give the park its name," wrote Evans, who used an Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II mirrorless camera to make this photo.