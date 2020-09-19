Political leaders from both sides of the aisle and the chief justice of the United States offered tributes to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday, remembering her as a trailblazer and a champion for justice.

Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement released by the court: “Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

The sudden news of Ginsburg’s death jolted the political world in Washington and reverberated far beyond, introducing the potential for a bruising and partisan nomination fight over the final stretch of the 2020 presidential campaign and a new layer of urgency surrounding whom voters will ultimately elect.

President Donald Trump said in a statement that Ginsburg was a “titan of the law.”

Trump was speaking at a campaign event in Bemidji for more than an hour after the nation learned of her death and later said he had been unaware of the news during his speech.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Trump said Ginsburg was “renowned for her brilliant mind and her powerful dissents at the Supreme Court” and she demonstrated “that one can disagree without being disagreeable toward one’s colleagues or different points of view.”

Video (01:16): Trump: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an amazing woman Video (01:16): Trump: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an amazing woman

Trump has long brandished his efforts to appoint Republican judges and he released a list of potential Supreme Court nominees this month.

Aware that Republicans are likely to seek to appoint a replacement for Ginsburg, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and the minority leader, urged his Republican colleagues to exercise patience.

“The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court justice,” he said. “Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”

Republicans argued four years ago that a vacant Supreme Court seat should not be filled in an election year.

In a separate tweet, Schumer wrote: “Tonight, we mourn the passing of a giant in American history, a champion for justice, a trailblazer for women. She would want us all to fight as hard as we can to preserve her legacy.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., a former prosecutor, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and a former presidential candidate, said on Twitter: “An icon. A hero. A woman way ahead of her time.”

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who also mounted a presidential campaign, called Ginsburg “a titan of justice” whose “jurisprudence expanded the rights of all Americans, shaping our lives for the better.”

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said on Twitter: “The Supreme Court’s most valiant lady is gone. Rest in peace, Ruth.”

Former President George W. Bush, a Republican, said in a statement that the justice had “loved our country.”

“She dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls,” he said.

Lindsey Graham, a Republican senator from South Carolina and close ally of Trump, called the justice “a trailblazer who possessed tremendous passion for her causes.”

“She served with honor and distinction as a member of the Supreme Court,” he said on Twitter. “While I had many differences with her on legal philosophy, I appreciate her service to our nation.”