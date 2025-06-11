A timeline of the US-China tariff and trade spat since President Trump took office this year

WASHINGTON — Shortly after President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January, he launched a tariff war against China, as part of a broader implementation of import taxes on goods from several dozen countries as Trump seeks to reset the foundations of global trade.
Beijing retaliated, and the tariffs on each other escalated to a level that was considered a trade embargo, bringing the two sides to the negotiating table in Geneva in May. Both sides rolled back their tariffs, but tensions flared up over nontariff barriers such as export controls.
China tightened foreign shipments of critical minerals, and the U.S. imposed more export controls on advanced technology and threatened to revoke visas for Chinese students. Trump and Xi had a phone call on June 5, before senior officials from the two governments met in London on this week to reach a ''framework" to move forward. Here are the key moments in this year's trade spat and walk-backs.
Feb. 4, 2025
New 10% tariffs on all Chinese imports to the U.S. come into effect. The levies are meant to pressure Beijing to do more to stop the illegal flow of synthetic opioids. China retaliates the same day by announcing a flurry of countermeasures, including duties on American coal, liquefied natural gas and agricultural machinery.
March 4, 2025
Additional 10% tariffs on all Chinese goods will go into effect, also related to opioid trafficking. China responds with additional tariffs of up to 15% on imports of key U.S. farm products, including chicken, pork, soy and beef, and expanded controls on doing business with key U.S. companies.
April 2, 2025