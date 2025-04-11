A timeline of the roof collapse at an iconic Dominican club that killed 221

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A roof collapse at the legendary Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo has plunged the Dominican Republic into mourning.
Authorities say the disaster early Tuesday killed 221 people and injured more than 200 others. Nearly two dozen people remain hospitalized, with several of them in critical condition.
The biggest tragedy to strike the Dominican Republic in recent history has raised questions about the safety of infrastructure in the capital and beyond. While authorities have said it's too early to determine why the roof fell, the government has created a technical team to investigate the case.
Here's a timeline of what happened:
Monday, April 7
It was a ''Jet Set Monday,'' the day merengue musicians would play at the legendary club every week.
That day, acclaimed singer Rubby Pérez was to take the stage at 9 p.m. In typical Latino fashion, the music didn't start until 11:50 p.m., according to his manager, Enrique Paulino.
As the music began, more than 400 people inside the club applauded the singer known for hits including ''Volveré'' and ''El Africano.''