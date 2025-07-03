A timeline of the rise of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his legal troubles

March 17, 2001: Combs is acquitted of all charges related to the nightclub shooting. One of his rap protégés, Jamal ''Shyne'' Barrow, is convicted in the shooting and serves nearly nine years in prison. Two weeks after the trial, Combs announces he wants to be known as P. Diddy. (Barrow also later changed his name, to Moses Barrow, and became a parliamentarian in his native Belize).