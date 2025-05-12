A timeline of the rise and fall of French movie star Gérard Depardieu

1991: Depardieu receives a nomination for the best actor Oscar for his performance in ''Cyrano de Bergerac.'' But controversy ensues after Time magazine carries an affirmation by Depardieu that he took part in a rape as a 9-year-old. The movie suffers a bloody nose at the Oscars. Depardieu categorically denies saying he took part in rape. ''It's outrageous at 9 years old or at any age,'' he told the French newspaper Le Monde. ''Yes, one can say I had sexual experiences when I was very young, but a rape, never. I respect women too much.''