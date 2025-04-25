A timeline of the rise and fall of former US Rep. George Santos

Less than three years ago, George Santos was an up-and-coming Republican political star, flipping a House seat in New York City's suburbs.
But he soon came under fire for lying about his life story, and on Friday, the now-former congressman was back on Long Island for a very different announcement: He was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for fraud and theft.
Here is a timeline of his rise and fall:
Nov. 8, 2022: Santos defeats Democrat Robert Zimmerman in the first known congressional election featuring two openly gay candidates.
Dec. 19, 2022: The New York Times publishes a story questioning whether Santos fictionalized his resume.
Dec. 26, 2022: Santos admits fabricating some details of his biography, including that he had a degree from Baruch College and had worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs. Despite calling himself ''a proud American Jew" in a position paper, he insists he ''never claimed to be Jewish'' but rather ''Jew-ish.''
Dec. 28, 2022: Nassau County prosecutors say they have launched an investigation into Santos.
January 2023: Santos is sworn into office. Questions surface about how he financed his campaign after filings offer contradictory accounts.