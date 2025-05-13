A timeline of the Menendez brothers' double-murder case

LOS ANGELES — Erik and Lyle Menendez have spent nearly 30 years in prison for the double murder of their parents. This week in Los Angeles, a judge is set to consider whether they should be resentenced.
The brothers were sentenced in 1996 to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering their father Jose Menendez and mother Kitty Menendez in their Beverly Hills home in 1989. Their case reached a major turning point last year when then- Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said he was reviewing new evidence in the case.
If the Los Angeles judge shortens their sentences this week, the brothers would still need approval from the state's parole board to get out of prison. They could also go free on time served.
Here's a look at their case over the last three decades:
1990s
March 1990: Lyle Menendez, then 21, is arrested. A few days later, Erik Menendez, 18, turns himself in. They are charged with first-degree murder.
July 1993: The Menendez brothers go on trial, each with a separate jury. Prosecutors argued that they killed their parents for financial gain. The brothers' attorneys don't dispute the pair killed their parents, but argued that they acted out of self-defense after years of emotional and sexual abuse by their father.