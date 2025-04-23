A timeline of the investigation of the Gilgo Beach killings

For years, women had been disappearing on Long Island. Then in 2010, investigators searching for a missing woman began finding 10 sets of human remains in the scrub along a barrier island parkway, not far from the sands of New York's remote Gilgo Beach. Police almost immediately feared some were left by a serial killer.
Over the years, investigators used DNA analysis and other clues to identify the victims, many of whom were sex workers. In some cases, they were able to connect them to remains found elsewhere on Long Island years earlier. Police also began reexamining other unsolved killings of women found dead on Long Island.
Prosecutors have charged a Manhattan architect, Rex Heuermann, in seven killings.
Here is a timeline of the investigation:
Nov. 20, 1993: Two hunters discover the body of Sandra Costilla, 28, in a wooded area of North Sea, a hamlet in the Hamptons near the eastern end of Long Island. Costilla had been living in New York City.
April 20, 1996: The partial remains of Karen Vergata are discovered on Fire Island, a barrier beach off Long Island's southern coast. Her name remains unknown to investigators until 2022, when new DNA analysis helps them make an identification. Vergata, 34, was last in contact with her family on Feb. 14, 1996. She was involved in sex work when she vanished.
June 28, 1997: The partial remains of a woman are discovered stuffed inside a plastic tub in a state park in West Hempstead, New York. Investigators nickname her ''Peaches'' after a tattoo on her body. Her identity remains a mystery for many years, but in 2025 police identify the woman as Tanya Jackson, a U.S. Army veteran who was living in Brooklyn and estranged from her family when she disappeared.
September 2000: The partial skeletal remains of Valerie Mack, who had been working as an escort in Philadelphia, are found in a wooded area in Manorville, New York. Mack, 24, was last seen by her family in the spring or summer of that year in Port Republic, New Jersey.