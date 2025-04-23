A timeline of the investigation of the Gilgo Beach killings

May 1, 2010: Shannan Gilbert, a sex worker, disappears in the barrier island community of Oak Beach, New York, after fleeing the house of a client and banging on a neighbor's door. In a recorded 911 call, she tells a dispatcher that people are after her, but she can also be heard refusing offers of help. Her pimp, the client and his neighbor all tell police she appeared disoriented and ran into the night on her own.