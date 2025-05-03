A timeline of events in Prince Harry's troubled relationship with the royal family

LONDON — Prince Harry's troubled relationships with the British royal family, the U.K. establishment and the media have played out in public for years – in books and interviews, on television programs and in the courts.
The latest twist saw Harry give a revealing interview after a court rejected his attempt to restore the police protection that was stripped from him after he quit his royal duties and moved to the U.S. in 2020.
Here is a timeline of recent events involving Harry and the British royal family:
July 2016
Prince Harry and American actor Meghan Markle meet on a blind date set up by a mutual friend.
Nov. 8, 2016
Harry confirms Markle is his girlfriend and condemns press coverage of her. He says he fears for her safety and says press coverage crossed the line and used ''racial undertones'' in its stories. His comments remind many that his mother, Princess Diana, had died in a car crash while being pursued by photographers.
Nov. 27, 2017