Wildfires engulf historic Lahaina in Maui.
The fires in Hawaii were due to the dry season and high winds from Hurricane Dora.
www.startribune.com
Animal Humane Society hosts a canine influenza vaccine clinic
With canine influenza cases declining in Minnesota, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health issued new guidance loosening rules around dog parks and other dog gatherings.
www.startribune.com
Zach Bryan plays Target Center
The Oklahoma singer went from posting videos while serving in the U.S. Navy to touring arenas two years later, buoyed by the top 10 hit "Something in the Orange."
Photography
Gallery: Brooks Lee, a rising star in Twins farm system
Brooks Lee, the Twins' first-round draft choice in 2022, is quickly climbing up the minor league ladder and has reached Class AAA St. Paul.