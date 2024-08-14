BANGKOK — A Thai court orders Prime Minister Srettha removed from office for a Cabinet appointment it deemed an ethics violation.
Wires
A Thai court orders Prime Minister Srettha removed from office for a Cabinet appointment it deemed an ethics violation
A Thai court orders Prime Minister Srettha removed from office for a Cabinet appointment it deemed an ethics violation.
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 14, 2024 at 8:39AM
More from Wires
See More
Wires
Judge again declines Trump's request to step aside from hush money case, with ex-president's sentencing set next month
Judge again declines Trump's request to step aside from hush money case, with ex-president's sentencing set next month.