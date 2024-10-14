A Tesla car crashes and catches fire in France, killing 4

PARIS — Four people have died in a car crash in France after their Tesla vehicle reportedly hit a road sign and caught fire, police said Monday.
Four people have died in a car crash in France after their Tesla vehicle reportedly hit a road sign and caught fire, police said Monday.
By The Associated Press
A local police spokesman, Lt. Eric Hoarau, said the exact circumstances of the crash Saturday night near the city of Niort were still to be determined and an investigation was underway.
"Everything suggests (the vehicle) came off the road,'' Hoarau said, citing marks on the ground and a severed road sign.
There were no witnesses, he said, making the investigation complicated.
The driver and three passengers were burnt beyond recognition, he said.
Tesla did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
