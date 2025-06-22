NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia's release from jail before his trial, but ICE is expected to detain him.
A Tennessee judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia's release from jail before his trial, but ICE is expected to detain him
A Tennessee judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia's release from jail before his trial, but ICE is expected to detain him.
The Associated Press
June 22, 2025 at 10:59PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Michigan police chief says church staff stopped man armed with handgun and long gun, averting a potential mass shooting
Michigan police chief says church staff stopped man armed with handgun and long gun, averting a potential mass shooting.