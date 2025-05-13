A teenage bullfighting enthusiast celebrates victories in Bosnia

KAKANJ, Bosnia — Like most girls her age, Bosnian teenager Mirnesa Junuzovic splits her days into free time and time reserved for school and house chores. How she spends the former, however, makes her quite unique.
The 15-year-old Junuzovic takes daily, hourslong walks with her bull, Cobra, and trains the beast for traditional bullfights that have been organized in the country for more than two centuries.
''We walk for three or more hours every day, I talk to him and call him by different nicknames that I have for him,'' Junuzovic said, adding: ''I can always anticipate when he is going to rush or scrape at the ground.''
Junuzovic believes that she and Cobra share a special bond and insists that while they train and walk through the fields and forest around her rural home on the outskirts of Kakanj, the bull sometimes uses its horns to move tree branches and shrubs out of her way.
When somebody else approaches him, Junuzovic insisted, ''his whole demeanor changes'' and he starts snorting.
''But he never acts like that with me,'' she rushed to say. "He knows that I take care of him. He is just like a human, except that he cannot talk.''
Bullfights in Bosnia are relatively mellow and bloodless affairs resembling a natural clash for dominance between male bulls in the wild. Almost every weekend during the summer months, rodeo-like corrals are set up in forest clearings or meadows around the country.
Thousands of people gather around these enclosures in village fair-like settings to watch bull-on-bull fights in which animals push each other and clash horns until one of them admits defeat by turning their tail and fleeing. The clash often lasts just a few minutes.