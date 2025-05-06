A tax on college endowments began in Trump's first administration. It could soon rise

WASHINGTON — A tax on the endowments of America's wealthiest colleges began during President Donald Trump's first administration, collecting 1.4% of their investment earnings. Under Republican proposals on Capitol Hill, that rate could increase by tenfold or more.
As Trump spars with prestigious colleges he accuses of ''indoctrinating'' students with leftist ideas, calls to raise the tax have gained momentum.
Republicans have questioned whether colleges with huge endowments — tens of billions of dollars, in some cases — should be entitled to tax breaks that are not offered to businesses. Proposals to increase the tax have come as the House looks to cut or offset $1.5 trillion in spending as part of the president's sweeping tax bill.
Colleges say the proposed increases would take money that otherwise could go to financial aid and other support for students. The American Council on Education, which lobbies on behalf of college presidents, calls it a ''tax on scholarships."
What is the endowment tax?
In 2017, Congress passed the 1.4% tax on wealthy colleges' investment earnings. It applies to colleges with at least 500 tuition-paying students and endowments worth at least $500,000 per full-time student.
Before that, colleges weren't taxed on their endowment income.
The tax reflected a sentiment that some colleges were too concerned with generating investment income, with huge endowments that operate like hedge funds. Critics pointed to colleges like Harvard, Yale and Stanford, with tens of billions of dollars.