As we celebrate the 245th anniversary of the American Revolution, let's reflect on the kind of revolution it was — and the kind it wasn't.

Ironically, the thoughts of two famous Englishmen, two writers who unforgettably described injustice, revolution and tyranny, could help direct our understanding.

Both Charles Dickens and George Orwell were angry men — and legitimately so. Their anger had much in common with the anger of some American progressives today, especially on the "woke" left.

Dickens was angered by the impact of the industrial revolution on his country and its poor, and on himself in his youth. Orwell, too, was angry at the capitalist system, in Britain and in its imperial offshoots.

Today, both the political left and right try to claim Orwell. He died in 1950 a confirmed and eloquent opponent of Joseph Stalin and Stalinism as portrayed in "1984" and "Animal Farm." But there is no doubt that he regarded himself as a man of the left.

During World War II, Orwell called himself a "left-wing patriot." During the early stages of the Cold War he was by his own definition both a "democratic socialist" and an anti-communist.

Similarly, no one ever described more vividly than Dickens the amoral brutality of early unregulated industrialism — "Dickensian" is our word for the world of Oliver Twist and Ebenezer Scrooge. But equally, no one ever more chillingly brought to life the death-dealing madness of the French Revolution's reign of terror.

Many on the left today could turn to Dickens or Orwell and find much to agree with in assessing what they believe has gone wrong with modern society and why. But what to do in response is another question — the question.

Many might like to compare the recent riots and unrest on American streets to the violent protest that was seen on the road to 1776. The Stamp Act riots, say, or the Boston Tea Party. Violence and vandalism then, violence and vandalism now. It's the same because it's directed at the same goal.

Or is it?

Last summer an antifa leader in Portland, Ore., was quoted as saying that this is the moment for modern rebellious Americans to "fix everything." Dickens and Orwell would have recognized the idea and shuddered.

During World War II Orwell wrote a lengthy and largely celebratory essay on Dickens. The heart of it concerned Dickens' thoughts on two alternative paths to social change.

Although Orwell didn't say so, the differences between the American Revolution of 1776 and the "fix everything" French Revolution of "A Tale of Two Cities" might well describe the alternatives Dickens perceived.

The ever-angry Dickens, as Orwell put it, saw two possible courses for a society "beset by social inequalities." One was that of the revolutionary; the other, that of the moralist.

Orwell reported that he was initially tempted to dismiss Dickens, because the novelist seemed to have "no political program" to offer. But before he was finished studying his subject, Orwell saw that this "defect" turned out to be a "virtue." Dickens, Orwell decided, was simply a moralist and not a revolutionary.

Dickens was convinced that the world would change only when and to the extent that people had a "change of heart." In the end the questions are: Do you seek to change the system by doing the impossible (i.e., altering human nature itself)? Or do you recognize that only as people have a moral awakening could society improve?

It was clear to Orwell that Dickens was forever holding out for the latter. Dickens, he decided, intuitively understood something that would become all too obvious in the 20th century, including to Orwell himself — that the revolutionary "fix-everything" vision "always results in a new abuse of power."

There is "always a new tyrant waiting to take over from the old tyrant," wrote Orwell the anti-communist. In fact, the new tyrant is likely to be still more tyrannical than the predecessor. Czar Nicholas II, meet Vladimir Lenin and Stalin. Ever more oppression is inevitable when tyrants-in-training seek to overhaul the whole of society.

Strictly speaking, the American rebels of 1776 were neither utopian revolutionaries nor dreamy moralists. They were conservative rebels and hopeful moralists. Their immediate goal was to fix "something" — restoring their long-established right to self-government — but far from everything. Their long-term hope was to create a country where free self-governing people would (or could) have a change of heart.

By cutting ties with England, the American rebels addressed the immediate problem, preserving traditional liberties they feared they were losing. That was the conservative nature of our "revolution."

Meanwhile, many of the leading rebels were quite aware that their new republic could only be maintained by a moral people. John Adams was chief among them. Post-1776 America could only succeed if it was a nation of laws, he said. Morality had to undergird those laws. And religion, in turn, had to undergird morality.

If there was no call to "fix everything," there was also no call for everyone to have an immediate change of heart. Most importantly, there was no impetus to replace one tyrant with another.

But the conditions were set to build a country where ongoing changes of heart could, and in many ways gradually would, bring about the kind of decent society that Adams and the other founders, as well as Dickens and Orwell, hoped to see.

John C. (Chuck) Chalberg writes from Bloomington.